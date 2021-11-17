Analysts Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to report $23.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $37.50 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $3.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 562.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $57.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $83.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at $61,557,478.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 750,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,628,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 2,683.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 846,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 815,631 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 33.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 323,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 60.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 269,663 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $280.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

