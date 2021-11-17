Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report $36.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.35 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $33.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $130.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.24 billion to $136.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $147.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.97 billion to $153.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of F traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.79. 65,969,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,010,953. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $10,839,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 107,521 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 235,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

