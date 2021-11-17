Analysts Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.07. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

CNMD stock traded down $7.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.69. 16,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,664. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CONMED has a twelve month low of $95.44 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.43.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,480 shares of company stock worth $14,287,078. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

