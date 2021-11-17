Analysts Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $937.90 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $796.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $1,801,329.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,557. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,475,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,892,000 after purchasing an additional 82,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,993 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CLH traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.70. The stock had a trading volume of 194,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,752. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.69. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.07.

Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

