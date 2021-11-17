Analysts Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report sales of $195.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.70 million to $195.40 million. Chegg posted sales of $205.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $763.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $763.50 million to $764.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $835.11 million, with estimates ranging from $806.28 million to $860.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Chegg by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after purchasing an additional 670,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,503,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 74.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,498 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 27.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 496,464 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -494.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.