Analysts Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Argo Group International posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 284.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after acquiring an additional 137,443 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 918,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARGO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 73,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,693. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

