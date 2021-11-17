Analysts Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Argo Group International posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 284.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after acquiring an additional 137,443 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 918,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARGO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 73,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,693. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.