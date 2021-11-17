Analysts Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.23. Apollo Global Management posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.50. 1,139,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,623. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $42.89 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $4,113,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,465,879 shares of company stock worth $93,381,922. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,229,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Earnings History and Estimates for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

