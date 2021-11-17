Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.28 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.350 EPS.

Shares of Amplitude stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.05. 11,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,198. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

AMPL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.20.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 32,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $2,315,015.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $889,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 305,001 shares of company stock worth $22,335,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

