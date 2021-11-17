AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AmpliTech Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 414,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,830. AmpliTech Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 41.52 and a quick ratio of 40.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AmpliTech Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.12% of AmpliTech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on AmpliTech Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

