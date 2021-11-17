AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AMPG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 414,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 41.52 and a quick ratio of 40.42. AmpliTech Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on AmpliTech Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.12% of AmpliTech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

