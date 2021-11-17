American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Down to $75.17

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.17, but opened at $72.90. American Woodmark shares last traded at $70.58, with a volume of 668 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 2.16.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in American Woodmark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in American Woodmark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

