American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 105,420.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American States Water were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in American States Water by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American States Water by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,917 shares of company stock worth $1,008,288 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

AWR stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. American States Water has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

