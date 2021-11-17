American Software (AMSWA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, analysts expect American Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Software alerts:

AMSWA stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. American Software has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 162.96%.

AMSWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on American Software in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 10.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Software by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Software by 60.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 174.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.