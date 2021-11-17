Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $156.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella stock traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.42. 416,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.58 and a beta of 1.11. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.