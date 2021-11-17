Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,512 shares of company stock worth $282,644,755. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,558.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,394.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,392.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

