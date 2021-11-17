Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in NETGEAR by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in NETGEAR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in NETGEAR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NTGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $901,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,971. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $848.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.