Amalgamated Bank Purchases 4,318 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 205.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after buying an additional 700,745 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,846,000 after buying an additional 627,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after buying an additional 433,521 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 1,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after buying an additional 393,134 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,415,000 after buying an additional 329,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $2,736,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $406,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,900 shares of company stock worth $21,197,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

NARI stock opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.66. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.