Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of CTS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

CTS opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. CTS’s payout ratio is -14.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTS. Cowen downgraded shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

