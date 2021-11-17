Amalgamated Bank Makes New $562,000 Investment in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPLN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 31,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter worth about $1,015,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,034,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 730,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30. MultiPlan Co. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at $180,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

MPLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

