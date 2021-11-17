Amalgamated Bank Invests $573,000 in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,705 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $1,148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,103,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

