Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 15,731 US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in US Ecology by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

US Ecology stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.