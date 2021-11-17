Amalgamated Bank Acquires 5,085 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insmed were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,004,000 after purchasing an additional 961,181 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in Insmed by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,019,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,304,000 after purchasing an additional 194,599 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,948 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Insmed by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,120,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,821,000 after purchasing an additional 643,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Insmed by 927.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.17.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.