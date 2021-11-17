Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALMFF. Macquarie lowered shares of Altium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Altium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Altium stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. Altium has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

