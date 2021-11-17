Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 212.8% from the October 14th total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTO opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

