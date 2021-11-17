Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CFO Anthony Colucci Sells 2,500 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $40,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Colucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $102,300.00.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $546.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

