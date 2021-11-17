Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,951.29. 16,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,488. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,012.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,839.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,644.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

