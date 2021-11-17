Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.36 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $110.05 million and approximately $24.36 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00070442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00092633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,969.10 or 0.99963578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,162.53 or 0.06938603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

