Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CFO Sells $163,800.00 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MDRX opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 201,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after acquiring an additional 697,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 705,267 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after acquiring an additional 296,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,140,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 143,120 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

