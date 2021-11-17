AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells $134,194.24 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $134,194.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

ALVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,941,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306,124 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,716,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 250,039 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

