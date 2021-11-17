AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

AllianceBernstein stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,979. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.40. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $57.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

