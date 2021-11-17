Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $134.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.38.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th.

ALLK traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.00. 274,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.71. Allakos has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.56.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allakos by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

