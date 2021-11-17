Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.47 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

