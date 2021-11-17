Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

BABA opened at $168.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.