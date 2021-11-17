Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

NYSE:AA traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.20. 8,672,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,503,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alcoa has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,198,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,746,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,799,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

