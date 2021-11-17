Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Cap Hits $282.87 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $282.87 million and approximately $60.69 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0835 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.28 or 0.00267175 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00102545 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00141351 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004372 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000135 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

