Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.16.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $207.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.28 and its 200-day moving average is $156.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 729,732 shares of company stock valued at $126,249,043. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% during the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

