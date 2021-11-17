Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

APD stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,986. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.17 and a 200 day moving average of $286.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

