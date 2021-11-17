Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the October 14th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 569,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Air Industries Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Industries Group by 236.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 115,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Air Industries Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 576,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 113,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

