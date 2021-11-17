AIOZ Network One Day Volume Reaches $5.21 Million (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded up 105.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $125.26 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00222270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010811 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,425,164 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

