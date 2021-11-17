AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Issues Earnings Results

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 12,941.86%.

NYSE:AIM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,161. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -0.92. AIM ImmunoTech has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.