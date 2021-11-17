Agora (NASDAQ:API) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:API) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ API traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. 22,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,578. Agora has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.84 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on API shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Agora by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Agora by 24.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

