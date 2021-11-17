Agora (NASDAQ:API) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:API) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ API traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. 22,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.84 and a beta of -0.18. Agora has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $114.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Agora by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on API shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

