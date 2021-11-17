Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Jeremy Philips Sells 10,968 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $151.29 on Wednesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion and a PE ratio of -48.49.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Affirm by 100.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Affirm by 32.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Affirm by 158.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $362,507,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFRM. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

