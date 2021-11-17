AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Shares Down 3.3%

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX)’s share price was down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 87,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 39.79, a current ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$102.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86.

AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AEX Gold Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other AEX Gold news, Director David Loren Neuhauser bought 43,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,547.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,764,910 shares in the company, valued at C$6,941,296.90.

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

