AerCap (NYSE:AER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AerCap from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.28. AerCap has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,792,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,552,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244,166 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,789,000 after acquiring an additional 440,556 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,053,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,318,000 after acquiring an additional 147,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

