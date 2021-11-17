Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells $592,151.56 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $592,151.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Gates Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 26,977 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $677,932.01.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,055,500.00.

Shares of AEHR opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $652.51 million, a P/E ratio of -409.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $27.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $909,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2,698.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 113,354 shares during the period. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

