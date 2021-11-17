Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEDFF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aedifica in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Aedifica alerts:

Aedifica stock opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. Aedifica has a 52-week low of $121.35 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.