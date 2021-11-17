AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Shares of ACM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,415. AECOM has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.