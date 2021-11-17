AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $74.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of AECOM by 0.4% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

