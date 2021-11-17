Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Get Adyen alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADYEY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Adyen stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adyen (ADYEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.